The best example of how wacky the weather can be in Wisconsin in April is what's forecast Thursday and Saturday, with rain storms first and snow storms second.
The National Weather Service is saying there's a good chance for rain and thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and night, then a good chance for snow Saturday and Saturday night.
We might see a half-inch of rain Thursday and 4 inches of snow Saturday.
The day-to-day outlook for Madison:
- Thursday afternoon: An 80% chance of rain and thunderstorms after 4 p.m., high near 64. Up to a quarter-inch of rain is possible, higher amounts in storms.
- Thursday night: An 80% chance of rain and a thunderstorm before 11 p.m., low around 45. Up to a quarter-inch of rain is possible, higher amounts in storms.
- Friday: Sunny, high near 58.
- Friday night: Mostly clear, low around 38.
- Saturday: A 90% chance of rain before 8 a.m., then rain and snow between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., then snow after 3 p.m., temperature falling to around 32 by 4 p.m., winds gusting up to 30 mph. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches.
- Saturday night: A 70% chance of snow before 1 a.m., gradual clearing, low around 28. Winds gusting up to 30 mph. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.
- Sunday: Mostly sunny, high near 46.
- Sunday night: A 20% chance of rain after 1 a.m., mixing with snow after 2 a.m., low around 35.
- Monday: A 40% chance of rain, mainly before 1 p.m., high near 52.
- Monday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 36.
- Tuesday: A 20% chance of rain, high near 53.
- Tuesday night: A 60% chance of rain, low around 41.
- Wednesday: A 40% chance of rain, high near 60.