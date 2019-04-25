The best example of how wacky the weather can be in Wisconsin in April is what's forecast Thursday and Saturday, with rain storms first and snow storms second.

The National Weather Service is saying there's a good chance for rain and thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and night, then a good chance for snow Saturday and Saturday night.

We might see a half-inch of rain Thursday and 4 inches of snow Saturday.

The day-to-day outlook for Madison:

