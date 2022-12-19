It could be a wild week for weather in South Central Wisconsin

Weather forecasters are following a strong system that is expected to hit the region in some form this week.

The weather pattern is unpredictable so far, so the Madison area could see a lot of snow, rain, or some sort of mix.

The National Weather Service said it is tracking a storm system expected to move across the region Thursday and Friday. It could bring wind gusts of up to 50 mph, which could create blizzard conditions.

But the storm pattern is not known yet, and it's possible that southern Wisconsin could see a rain mix instead of snow, according to the Weather Service.

What is known is that it will be bitterly cold through Christmas. Wind chills over the holiday weekend are forecast to fall between -15 and -25 degrees.

Photos: Remembering Madison's Groundhog Day blizzard of 2011 Groundhog Day Blizzard 2011 Groundhog Day Blizzard 2011 Groundhog Day Blizzard 2011 Groundhog Day Blizzard 2011 Groundhog Day Blizzard 2011 Groundhog Day Blizzard 2011 Groundhog Day Blizzard 2011 Groundhog Day Blizzard 2011 Groundhog Day Blizzard 2011 Groundhog Day Blizzard 2011 Groundhog Day Blizzard 2011 Groundhog Day Blizzard 2011 Groundhog Day Blizzard 2011 Groundhog Day Blizzard 2011 Groundhog Day Blizzard 2011 Groundhog Day Blizzard 2011 Groundhog Day Blizzard 2011 Groundhog Day Blizzard 2011 Groundhog Day Blizzard 2011 Groundhog Day Blizzard 2011 Groundhog Day Blizzard 2011 Groundhog Day Blizzard 2011 Groundhog Day Blizzard 2011 Groundhog Day Blizzard 2011 Groundhog Day Blizzard 2011 Groundhog Day Blizzard 2011 Groundhog Day Blizzard 2011 Groundhog Day Blizzard 2011 Groundhog Day Blizzard 2011 Groundhog Day Blizzard 2011 Groundhog Day Blizzard 2011 Groundhog Day Blizzard 2011 Groundhog Day Blizzard 2011 Groundhog Day Blizzard 2011 Groundhog Day Blizzard 2011 Groundhog Day Blizzard 2011 Groundhog Day Blizzard 2011 Groundhog Day Blizzard 2011 Groundhog Day Blizzard 2011 Groundhog Day Blizzard 2011 Groundhog Day Blizzard 2011 Groundhog Day Blizzard 2011 Groundhog Day Blizzard 2011 State Journal front page Feb. 2, 2011 State Journal coverage Feb. 2, 2011 State Journal front page Feb. 3, 2011 State Journal coverage Feb. 3, 2011 State Journal coverage Feb. 3, 2011