Isolated thunderstorms expected Tuesday afternoon, evening for southern Wisconsin

Isolated thunderstorms are expected Tuesday afternoon and evening for southern Wisconsin, and chances for storms will continue through Monday, according to forecasters.

On Tuesday in Madison, there’s a 40% chance for showers and storms, mainly after 3 p.m., with mostly sunny skies, a high near 74 and northwest winds around 10 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.

There’s a 30% chance for showers and storms overnight, mainly before 8 p.m., as the low falls to around 55.

Wednesday’s forecast features a 40% chance for showers and storms after 2 p.m., mostly sunny skies, a high near 75 and northwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.

The Weather Service said chances for showers and storms are 40% Wednesday night; 20% Thursday night; 70% Friday and Friday night, with possible totals of a quarter- to half-inch Friday and again Friday night; 50% Saturday and Saturday night; 40% Sunday and Sunday night; and 50% Monday.

Skies over Madison should be sunny Thursday, partly sunny Friday and Saturday, mostly sunny Sunday, and partly sunny Monday, with highs near 81, 85, 85, 86 and 87, and lows Wednesday night through Sunday night around 56, 61, 69, 66 and 68.

27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a stray shower later Tuesday, an isolated storm later Wednesday, possible scattered showers and storms Friday into Friday night, and a possible few storms Monday.

Tsaparis said highs for Monday Tuesday through Monday should be near 74, 76, 81, 83, 85, 86 and 83, and overnight lows around 56, 55, 60, 64, 67 and 66.

Monday’s high in Madison was 77, 3 degrees below the normal high and 19 degrees below the record high of 96 for June 22, set in 1988.

Monday’s low in Madison was 61, 3 degrees above the normal low and 19 degrees above the record low of 42 for June 22, set in 1963.

Officially, 0.66 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Monday, boosting Madison’s June and meteorological summer (June through August) precipitation total to 3.34 inches, the normal total. The 2020 total rose to 16.95 inches, 1.78 inches above normal.

Madison’s record precipitation for June 22 is 2.66 inches in 1940.

