Isolated thunderstorms expected Tuesday afternoon, evening for southern Wisconsin

Isolated thunderstorms are expected Tuesday afternoon and evening for southern Wisconsin, and chances for storms will continue through Monday, according to forecasters.

On Tuesday in Madison, there’s a 40% chance for showers and storms, mainly after 3 p.m., with mostly sunny skies, a high near 74 and northwest winds around 10 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.

There’s a 30% chance for showers and storms overnight, mainly before 8 p.m., as the low falls to around 55.

Wednesday’s forecast features a 40% chance for showers and storms after 2 p.m., mostly sunny skies, a high near 75 and northwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.

The Weather Service said chances for showers and storms are 40% Wednesday night; 20% Thursday night; 70% Friday and Friday night, with possible totals of a quarter- to half-inch Friday and again Friday night; 50% Saturday and Saturday night; 40% Sunday and Sunday night; and 50% Monday.

Skies over Madison should be sunny Thursday, partly sunny Friday and Saturday, mostly sunny Sunday, and partly sunny Monday, with highs near 81, 85, 85, 86 and 87, and lows Wednesday night through Sunday night around 56, 61, 69, 66 and 68.