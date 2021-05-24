Isolated severe storms, localized flood possible for southern Wisconsin on Tuesday

Next 12 Hours
Isolated severe thunderstorms and localized flooding are possible for southern Wisconsin Tuesday afternoon and evening, according to forecasters.
The main severe weather risks are winds gusting to 60 mph, hail up to an inch in diameter, lightning and heavy rain, said Marc Kavinsky, National Weather Service lead meteorologist.
Isolated severe storms are possible across northwest and north-central Wisconsin Monday afternoon and night, and then across much of Wisconsin Tuesday afternoon and evening, Kavinsky said.
In Madison on Monday, there’s a 30% chance for scattered showers and storms, mainly before noon, with mostly cloudy skies, a high near 83 and southwest winds at 5 to 15 mph.
The chance for showers and storms is 20% overnight as the low falls to around 68.
There’s a 50% chance for showers and storms Tuesday and Tuesday night, with partly sunny skies, a high near 77 and southwest winds around 15 mph, gusting as high as 30 mph, and an overnight low around 64.
Wednesday’s forecast features sunny skies, a high near 77 and northwest winds around 10 mph.
The Weather Service said chances for showers and storms return at 60% Thursday and Thursday night, mainly after 1 p.m. and before 1 a.m.,, with possible rain totals of a quarter- to half-inch both periods; 40% Friday; 20% Friday night; and 20% Sunday.
Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Thursday, partly sunny Friday, and mostly sunny Saturday and Sunday, with highs near 61, 59, 68 and 76, and lows Wednesday night through Saturday night around 49, 47, 45 and 49.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a stray shower or storm later on Monday, isolated showers possible overnight, a few showers and storms Tuesday, possible showers and storms Tuesday night, scattered showers late in the day and at night Thursday, and a few showers Friday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Monday through Sunday should be near 82, 80, 77, 62, 59, 68 and 72, and overnight lows around 67, 63, 47, 46, 40 and 48.
Sunday’s high in Madison was 79 at 5:15 p.m., 7 degrees above the normal high and 12 degrees below the record high of 91 for May 23, set in 1975.
Sunday’s low in Madison was 57 at 11:59 p.m., 7 degrees above the normal low and 29 degrees above the record low of 28 for May 23, set in 1958.
Officially, 0.29 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Sunday, boosting Madison’s May precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) to 1.58 inches, 1.36 inches below normal. The meteorological spring (March through May) total rose to 4.43 inches, 4.55 inches below normal. The 2021 total rose to 6.56 inches, 5.41 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for May 23 is 3.64 inches in 1966.