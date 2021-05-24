Isolated severe storms, localized flood possible for southern Wisconsin on Tuesday

Isolated severe thunderstorms and localized flooding are possible for southern Wisconsin Tuesday afternoon and evening, according to forecasters.

The main severe weather risks are winds gusting to 60 mph, hail up to an inch in diameter, lightning and heavy rain, said Marc Kavinsky, National Weather Service lead meteorologist.

Isolated severe storms are possible across northwest and north-central Wisconsin Monday afternoon and night, and then across much of Wisconsin Tuesday afternoon and evening, Kavinsky said.

In Madison on Monday, there’s a 30% chance for scattered showers and storms, mainly before noon, with mostly cloudy skies, a high near 83 and southwest winds at 5 to 15 mph.

The chance for showers and storms is 20% overnight as the low falls to around 68.

There’s a 50% chance for showers and storms Tuesday and Tuesday night, with partly sunny skies, a high near 77 and southwest winds around 15 mph, gusting as high as 30 mph, and an overnight low around 64.

Wednesday’s forecast features sunny skies, a high near 77 and northwest winds around 10 mph.