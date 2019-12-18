In contrast to Thanksgiving, Christmas to see mostly tame weather for traveling

Next 12 Hours
Storms just before and at the end of the Thanksgiving holiday disrupted travel for millions, but look for mostly quiet weather leading up to Christmas, according to forecasters.
That includes south-central Wisconsin, where no storms are in the forecast for the next week and highs are predicted to reach the 40s starting Friday.
A record 115.6 million travelers are expected to venture at least 50 miles from home this holiday season from Saturday, Dec. 21, through Wednesday, Jan. 1, according to AAA’s annual travel outlook.
"A gap in the storms is coming,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson said. “Although, given the time of the year, it would be extremely rare for the entire swath of the lower 48 states to be entirely free of storms over a five- to seven-day period.”
The Pacific coast will keep that from happening as a slow-moving series of storms is expected to badger the region beginning late this week through the week of Christmas. A series of weak storms is likely to pivot southeastward from the Pacific Ocean and cause periods of rain and mountain snow to shift from Washington and Oregon to California.
Even though the Northwest may dry out for a time before Christmas, conditions may take a turn for the worse in the Southwest.
"There is the potential for a significant low-elevation rain and mountain snow event to unfold over the Southwest from Christmas Eve to Christmas Day," AccuWeather Long-Range Meteorologist Tyler Roys said.
Forecasters also will be watching the southeastern and northeastern U.S. for potential storms next week before Christmas.
You have free articles remaining.
The quiet stretch for the Upper Midwest won’t be abnormally warm until later this week, with temperatures bottoming out at 3 at 5:53 a.m. Wednesday at the Dane County Regional Airport in Madison.
Look for increasing clouds on Wednesday, with a high near 21 and northwest winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour turning out of the south in the afternoon and producing wind chill values of 5 below to 5, the National Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 21, Thursday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 36 and southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.
The Weather Service forecast includes no chances for precipitation through Christmas Eve.
Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Friday, mostly sunny Saturday and Sunday, partly sunny Monday, and mostly cloudy Tuesday, with highs near 40, 43, 46, 45 and 41, and lows Thursday night through Monday night around 23, 28, 31, 33 and 32.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts quiet weather through Christmas Eve, with no chances for precipitation and a strong warming trend, with highs ranging from 18 to 46 and lows from 14 to 36.
Tuesday’s high in Madison was 27 at 8:18 p.m., 2 degrees below the normal high and 27 degrees below the record high of 54 for Dec. 17, set in 1939.
Tuesday’s low in Madison was 16 at 4:18 a.m., 1 degree above the normal low and 29 degrees above the record low of 13 below for Dec. 17, set in 1972.
Officially, a trace of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Tuesday, leaving Madison’s December and meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at 0.09 inches, 1.01 inches below normal. For the year, Madison has received 44.95 inches of precipitation, 11.11 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Dec. 17 is 0.44 inches, set in 1896.