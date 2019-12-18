In contrast to Thanksgiving, Christmas to see mostly tame weather for traveling

Storms just before and at the end of the Thanksgiving holiday disrupted travel for millions, but look for mostly quiet weather leading up to Christmas, according to forecasters.

That includes south-central Wisconsin, where no storms are in the forecast for the next week and highs are predicted to reach the 40s starting Friday.

A record 115.6 million travelers are expected to venture at least 50 miles from home this holiday season from Saturday, Dec. 21, through Wednesday, Jan. 1, according to AAA’s annual travel outlook.

"A gap in the storms is coming,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson said. “Although, given the time of the year, it would be extremely rare for the entire swath of the lower 48 states to be entirely free of storms over a five- to seven-day period.”

The Pacific coast will keep that from happening as a slow-moving series of storms is expected to badger the region beginning late this week through the week of Christmas. A series of weak storms is likely to pivot southeastward from the Pacific Ocean and cause periods of rain and mountain snow to shift from Washington and Oregon to California.