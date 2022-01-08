Icy roads likely Saturday night; winter weather advisory in effect until midnight

A snowplow moves down Park Street on UW-Madison's campus in February 2020. Icy roads are expected Saturday night.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
A freezing drizzle will likely create icy roads Saturday evening, causing hazardous conditions for drivers in southern Wisconsin, including the Madison area, according to the National Weather Service.
A winter weather advisory is in effect until midnight Sunday because of the storm. Patchy fog is also expected, the weather service said.
The Madison Streets Division said it was ready to send out 35 snow plows, most of them to salt the roads and a few to apply sand. But some roads could still become glazed in ice.
"All roadway users should expect to encounter slick, ice-covered roads if traveling tonight and potentially Sunday morning as well," the city said, adding that drivers "must use caution."
Not all city roads can be salted, the Streets Division said. Some hills, curves, intersections and residential roads are not salt route and only get sand.
The Streets Division said extra caution should be used along those streets.
Photos: Remembering the Great Ice Storm of 1976
March 1976 ice storm
It may be wishful thinking proclaimed by this road sign in Fitchburg, because a blizzard probably would not have done as much damage as the ice storm that downed this power pole and the electric lines it carried.
JOSEPH W. JACKSON III, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
March 1976 ice storm cleanup
Mount Horeb High School students help clean up broken limbs on North 2nd Street.
ED STEIN, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
March 1976 ice storm fence
Icicles on a barbed-wire fence in the aftermath of the March 4, 1976, ice storm.
J.D. PATRICK, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
March 1976 ice storm power pole
Wires short out on a utility pole at 6209 Bridge Road in Monona during the ice storm of March 1976.
BRUCE FRITZ
March 1976 ice storm cars
Cars off the road during the Madison Ice storm of March 1976.
BRUCE FRITZ
March 1976 ice storm fence
Fence along Highway 73 following the ice storm of March 1976.
BRUCE FRITZ
March 1976 ice storm devastation
The ice storm devastated the countryside between Cambridge and Stoughton in eastern Dane County.
J.D. PATRICK, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
March 1976 ice storm front page
Front page of the Wisconsin State Journal from March 5, 1976.
March 1976 ice storm page
Page from the Wisconsin State Journal from March 6, 1976.
March 1976 ice storm front page
Front page of the Wisconsin State Journal from March 6, 1976.
March 1976 ice storm page
Page from the Wisconsin State Journal from March 6, 1976.
