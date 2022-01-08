 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Icy roads likely Saturday night; winter weather advisory in effect until midnight
Icy roads likely Saturday night; winter weather advisory in effect until midnight

A snowplow moves down Park Street on UW-Madison's campus in February 2020. Icy roads are expected Saturday night. 

A freezing drizzle will likely create icy roads Saturday evening, causing hazardous conditions for drivers in southern Wisconsin, including the Madison area, according to the National Weather Service. 

A winter weather advisory is in effect until midnight Sunday because of the storm. Patchy fog is also expected, the weather service said. 

The Madison Streets Division said it was ready to send out 35 snow plows, most of them to salt the roads and a few to apply sand. But some roads could still become glazed in ice. 

"All roadway users should expect to encounter slick, ice-covered roads if traveling tonight and potentially Sunday morning as well," the city said, adding that drivers "must use caution." 

Not all city roads can be salted, the Streets Division said. Some hills, curves, intersections and residential roads are not salt route and only get sand. 

The Streets Division said extra caution should be used along those streets. 

