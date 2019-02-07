A complex storm system has southern Wisconsin under winter storm warnings and advisories through 6 p.m. Thursday, with freezing rain, rain, sleet, and snow all expected, according to forecasters.
Areas to the north are expected to see heavy snow, with 3 to 7 inches forecast for La Crosse, up to 8 inches for Wausau, and 4 to 8 inches for Eau Claire.
Much of the Madison area already has a significant glaze of ice and more heavy mixed precipitation is anticipated at times on Thursday, with additional snow accumulations of up to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a quarter to a third of an inch, the National Weather Service said.
Hourly simulation of forecast ice accumulation today. Initial round this morning has yield up to a tenth of an inch of ice accumulation from freezing rain. #wiwx pic.twitter.com/dMxwuxgqQx— NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMKX) February 7, 2019
“Precipitation type will vary considerably today due to small changes in temperature,” the Weather Service said, adding that ice will be heaviest from Darlington to Madison to Fond du Lac to Sheboygan, with sleet and snow more widespread west of that line.
The storm will keep travel conditions treacherous in many areas. The latest road conditions are available by calling 511 or going to the state’s road conditions website. Power outages and tree damage also are possible due to the ice.
Officially, a winter weather advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. for Grant, Crawford, Richland, Jefferson, Rock and Walworth counties; a winter storm warning for much of the rest of southern Wisconsin until 6 p.m.; and just a winter weather advisory expiring at 9 a.m. for far southeast Wisconsin, including Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha, where only up to a tenth of an inch of additional ice is expected before the precipitation transitions to all rain.
Bitter cold will follow the storm system with gusty west winds producing wind chills of 15 below to 25 below zero overnight and again overnight Friday into Saturday, and an advisory likely needed, the Weather Service said.
And if all of that is not enough, the Weather Service said light snow accumulations will be possible on Sunday, and a stronger low pressure system may bring several inches of snow to the area Tuesday into Tuesday night.
In Madison on Thursday, look for rain and freezing rain, possibly mixed with sleet before 4 p.m., then snow, possibly mixed with freezing rain from 4 p.m. through 5 p.m., and a chance of snow after 5 p.m. The high should be near 33, with northeast winds at 5 to 15 miles per hour and gusting to 25 mph should turn out of the west in the afternoon.
New ice accumulation of 0.1 to 0.2 of an inch and new snow and sleet accumulation of less than a half-inch is possible, the Weather Service said.
Overnight, there’s a 30 percent chance for snow early, with a low around 1 below, and west winds at 15 to 20 mph and gusting to 35 mph producing wind chills of 10 below to 20 below.
Friday should be mostly sunny and cold, with a high near 6, and west winds at 15 to 20 mph and gusting to 35 mph producing wind chills of 10 below to 20 below.
The low Friday night should be around 7 below and Saturday should be sunny, with a high near 17.
The Weather Service said there’s a 60 percent chance for snow on Sunday, 20 percent Sunday night, 70 percent Monday night, 60 percent Tuesday and Tuesday night, and 30 percent Wednesday.
Skies over Madison should be cloudy Sunday, partly sunny Monday, mostly cloudy Tuesday, and partly sunny Wednesday, with highs near 24, 27, 31 and 23, and lows Saturday night through Tuesday night near around 10, 13, 20 and 15.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Branden Borremans forecasts mainly rain in the morning to the southeast of Madison, a mix of freezing rain and sleet in south-central Wisconsin, and mainly snow to the northwest of Madison, with the mix gradually changing to snow showers in the afternoon. Snow totals should be around 1 to 3 inches in the Madison area, and 3 to 6 inches to the northwest. The high Thursday should be around 33, with northeast winds at 10 mph, becoming northwest at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph.
Borremans said light snow showers should taper off by mid-evening, with bitter cold moving in through Saturday, light snow Sunday, rain and snow, Tuesday, and more below zero temperatures late next week.
Borremans said skies over Madison should be turning mostly sunny Friday, sunny Saturday, cloudy Sunday, partly sunny Monday, cloudy Tuesday, partly sunny Wednesday, and mostly sunny next Thursday, with highs near 6, 17, 25, 27, 35, 18 and 11, and overnight lows around zero, 9 below, 9, 12, 20, 15, 5 below and 2 below.
Meanwhile, flood warnings continue for the Fox River near New Munster, the Pecatonica River at Martintown affecting Green County, and the Sugar River at Brodhead affecting Green and Rock counties.
Wednesday’s high in Madison was 30 at 4:02 p.m., 1 degree above the normal high and 24 degrees below the record high of 54 for Feb. 6, set in 1882.
Wednesday’s low in Madison was 22 at 8:40 a.m., 9 degrees above the normal low and 41 degrees above the record low of 19 below for Feb. 6, set in 1977.
Officially, 0.05 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Wednesday, boosting Madison’s February total to 0.49 inches, 0.23 inches above normal. The meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) rose to 5.15 inches, 1.92 inches above normal. Madison’s 2019 precipitation total rose to 3.05 inches, 1.56 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Feb. 6 is 0.94 inches in 1904.
The 0.2 inches of snow on Wednesday boosted Madison’s February total to 0.8 inches, 1.7 inches below normal. For meteorological winter, Madison has received 26.4 inches, 2.5 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 29.8 inches, 3.2 inches below normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Feb. 6 is 11.9 inches in 2008.
Madison’s official snow depth is 1 inch.