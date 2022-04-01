'I think it will stick': Slushy snow to hit Madison area Saturday morning, forecasters say

A slushy 'burst' of snow is expected to hit the Madison area Saturday morning, and will likely stick throughout the day then thaw under sunny skies on Sunday, according to forecasters.

Madison could see a quick 2 to 3 inches fall in the morning starting around 7 a.m. or 8 a.m., said Mark Gehring, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. Gehring said the snowfall is starting early enough in the day that it should be cold enough for it to stick around — at least for a bit.

"There’s going to be a good burst of snow when it does come in from 7 a.m. to maybe 11 a.m.," Gehring said. "I think it will stick. I think it will come down heavy enough that it will stick on the roads in the morning."

North of Madison, near Deforest and Pardeeville, the accumulation will be lighter and probably won't stick around. Southwestern Dane County should see heavier accumulation totals.

It's also possible that the storm could be lighter than expected, only delivering trace amounts to the area, the Weather Service said. Gerhring said if Madison only gets 1 inch, it will all melt on Saturday. But Madison has "a good shot at 2 inches," he said.

As temperatures warm up into the lower 40s in the afternoon, rain is expected for Madison and the surrounding area. Gerhring said that will likely clear the roads, but the grass could still be covered with snow into Sunday, especially if the storm delivers three inches. Either way it will be slushy.

"It will be slushy and it will cause some slippery conditions," he said.

Gehring said the snow will be thick and "very water-logged."

"Allow extra time to travel and go slow," he said.

On Sunday, a high in the upper 40s with mostly sunny skies is forecast for the area, according to the National Weather Service.

Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.