'Hurricane force winds' possible in southcentral Wisconsin Wednesday night

What to do for a tornado watch versus tornado warning.

Wisconsinites in southcentral and southeastern parts of the state are bracing for strong storms with potential hurricane force winds forecast to reach the area Wednesday night.

The National Weather Service has released a hazardous weather bulletin for the southern part of the state, as a complex of thunderstorms is expected to bring potentially damaging winds upwards of 75 miles per hour, large hail and possible tornados.

There are going to be corridors in southcentral Wisconsin into the southeastern part of the state that could see potentially hurricane force winds, National Weather Service meteorologist Ben Miller said. If tornados occur, they're expected to take place northwest of Madison.

The National Weather Service is tracking a number of individual storms moving east through Minnesota that could converge into a line of strong storms expected to sweep across southcentral and southeastern Wisconsin late Wednesday evening.

“We’re confident in this happening, the caveat is the time in which (the storms) transition from discreet storms to one line of storms,” Miller said.