Hottest stretch of 2021 on the way by the weekend for southern Wisconsin

A building heat wave will bring the hottest weather of 2021 to southern Wisconsin by late this week, with heat indices of 90 to 95 over the weekend into next week, according to forecasters.

An isolated thunderstorm or two will be possible across central Wisconsin on Tuesday afternoon, while isolated storms will be possible Wednesday and Thursday, mainly in the afternoon, the National Weather Service said.

In Madison on Tuesday, look for mostly sunny skies, with a high near 76 and south winds around 5 mph.

After an overnight low around 55, Wednesday’s forecast features a 20% chance for showers and storms after 2 p.m., mostly sunny skies, a high near 78 and south winds around 5 mph.

Overnight Wednesday into Thursday, there’s a 20% chance for showers and storms before 8 p.m., as the low falls to around 55.

The chances for showers and storms continues at 20% Thursday and Thursday night between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., with sunny skies, a high near 82 and west winds around 5 mph, then a low around 61.

The Weather Service said the heat picks up Friday, and chances for showers and/or storms return at 20% Sunday and Sunday night, and 30% Monday.