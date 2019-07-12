The cool and wet days of early summer in south-central Wisconsin seem so long ago.
Heat, humidity and sun have taken over the forecast, with heat index numbers possibly getting into the triple-digit range next week.
The National Weather Service said highs should be in the 90s early next week, then drop off a bit thanks to the remnants of Barry, a tropical storm that could become a hurricane, hitting the Gulf Coast this weekend.
The day-to-day outlook for the Madison area:
- Friday afternoon: Sunny, high near 86.
- Friday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m., low around 67.
- Saturday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m., partly sunny, high near 87.
- Saturday night: Mostly clear, low around 63.
- Sunday: Mostly sunny, high near 88.
- Sunday night: Partly cloudy, low around 71.
- Monday: Mostly sunny, high near 91.
- Monday night: Partly cloudy, low around 72.
- Tuesday: Partly sunny, high near 90.
- Tuesday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 70.
- Wednesday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mostly sunny, high near 81.
- Wednesday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 69.
- Thursday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mostly sunny, high near 82.