NWS 7-12-19
National Weather Service

The cool and wet days of early summer in south-central Wisconsin seem so long ago.

Heat, humidity and sun have taken over the forecast, with heat index numbers possibly getting into the triple-digit range next week.

The National Weather Service said highs should be in the 90s early next week, then drop off a bit thanks to the remnants of Barry, a tropical storm that could become a hurricane, hitting the Gulf Coast this weekend.

The day-to-day outlook for the Madison area:

  • Friday afternoon: Sunny, high near 86.
  • Friday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m., low around 67.
  • Saturday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m., partly sunny, high near 87.
  • Saturday night: Mostly clear, low around 63.
  • Sunday: Mostly sunny, high near 88.
  • Sunday night: Partly cloudy, low around 71.
  • Monday: Mostly sunny, high near 91.
  • Monday night: Partly cloudy, low around 72.
  • Tuesday: Partly sunny, high near 90.
  • Tuesday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 70.
  • Wednesday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mostly sunny, high near 81.
  • Wednesday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 69.
  • Thursday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mostly sunny, high near 82.

