Hot stretch starts for southern Wisconsin

Next 12 Hours
A hot stretch for southern Wisconsin starts Tuesday, with highs hitting the mid-80s before nearing 90 later in the week, according to forecasters.
On Tuesday in Madison, look for sunny skies, a high near 84 and south winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 59, Wednesday’s forecast features sunny skies, a high near 87 and south winds at 5 to 10 mph.
After a low overnight Wednesday into Thursday around 62, Thursday should be sunny and hot, with a high near 90 and south winds at 5 to 10 mph.
The Weather Service said chances for showers and thunderstorms return at 30% Thursday night, 40% Friday, 50% Friday night, 60% Saturday, 50% Saturday night and Sunday, and 30% Sunday night and Monday.
Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Friday, mostly cloudy Saturday, partly sunny Sunday, and mostly sunny Monday, with highs near 90, 85, 82 and 80, and lows Thursday night through Sunday night around 66, 68, 64 and 62.
Monday’s high in Madison was 76 at 4:44 p.m., 2 degrees below the normal high and 17 degrees below the record high of 93 for June 15, set in 1994.
Monday’s low in Madison was 45 at 4:02 a.m., 11 degrees below the normal low and 8 degrees above the record low of 37 for June 15, set in 1965.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Monday, leaving Madison’s June and meteorological summer (June through August) precipitation total at 2.55 inches, 0.28 inches above normal. The 2020 total stayed at 16.16 inches, 2.06 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for June 15 is 2.59 inches in 1981.
Photos: Remembering Wisconsin's deadliest tornado in 1899
New Richmond tornado 1899
New Richmond tornado 1899
New Richmond tornado 1899
New Richmond tornado 1899
New Richmond tornado 1899
New Richmond tornado 1899
New Richmond tornado 1899
New Richmond tornado 1899
New Richmond tornado 1899
Front page of the Minneapolis Tribune on June 13, 1899
New Richmond tornado 1899
New Richmond tornado 1899
New Richmond tornado 1899
New Richmond tornado 1899
New Richmond tornado 1899
Wisconsin State Journal front page June 13, 1899
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!