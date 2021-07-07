Hot stretch over, showers and storms expected to move into southern Wisconsin on Wednesday

With 90s replaced by 70s, showers and thunderstorms that have been hitting northern and central Wisconsin the past couple of days are expected to move to southern Wisconsin on Wednesday, according to forecasters.

No severe weather is expected, but lightning and heavy downpours are possible, the National Weather Service said.

In Madison on Wednesday, there’s a 70% chance for showers and storms, with possible rain totals of a quarter- to half-inch, mostly cloudy skies, a high near 73 and east winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

There’s a 50% chance for showers and storms overnight as the low falls to around 59, and the chance falls to 20% Thursday, with mostly cloudy skies, a high near 69 and north winds around 10 mph.

After a low overnight Thursday into Friday around 57, Friday’s forecast features a 30% chance for showers and storms, partly sunny skies, a high near 76 and calm wind becoming southeast winds around 5 mph.

The Weather Service said chances for showers are storms continue at 40% Friday night through Sunday night, 50% Monday and Monday night, and 20% Tuesday.