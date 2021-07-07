Hot stretch over, showers and storms expected to move into southern Wisconsin on Wednesday

Next 12 Hours
With 90s replaced by 70s, showers and thunderstorms that have been hitting northern and central Wisconsin the past couple of days are expected to move to southern Wisconsin on Wednesday, according to forecasters.
No severe weather is expected, but lightning and heavy downpours are possible, the National Weather Service said.
In Madison on Wednesday, there’s a 70% chance for showers and storms, with possible rain totals of a quarter- to half-inch, mostly cloudy skies, a high near 73 and east winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour.
There’s a 50% chance for showers and storms overnight as the low falls to around 59, and the chance falls to 20% Thursday, with mostly cloudy skies, a high near 69 and north winds around 10 mph.
After a low overnight Thursday into Friday around 57, Friday’s forecast features a 30% chance for showers and storms, partly sunny skies, a high near 76 and calm wind becoming southeast winds around 5 mph.
The Weather Service said chances for showers are storms continue at 40% Friday night through Sunday night, 50% Monday and Monday night, and 20% Tuesday.
Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Saturday through Monday and mostly sunny Tuesday, with highs near 76, 76, 76 and 84, and lows Friday night through Monday night around 61, 63, 63 and 64.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts scattered showers and thundershowers Wednesday; a few light showers possible Wednesday night; a few showers possible Friday; a chance for showers Saturday and Sunday, especially south of Madison; and a chance for showers Monday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Wednesday through Tuesday should be near 76, 74, 75, 77, 75, 77 and 82, and overnight lows around 55, 57, 59, 60, 64 and 64.
Tuesday’s high in Madison was 90, 8 degrees above the normal high and 12 degrees below the record high of 102 for July 6, set in 2012.
Tuesday’s low in Madison was 71 at 11 p.m., 9 degrees above the normal low and 35 degrees above the record low of 36 for July 6, set in 1965.
A trace of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Tuesday, leaving Madison’s July total at a trace, 0.92 inches above normal. Madison’s meteorological summer (June through August) precipitation total stayed at 4.6 inches, 1.6 inches below normal. The 2021 total stayed at 11.78 inches, 7.55 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for July 6 is 2.27 inches in 1954.