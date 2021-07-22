Hot stretch ahead for southern Wisconsin, but only slight chances for needed storms

Next 12 Hours 11 am °

A hot stretch is on the way ahead for southern Wisconsin, with highs cracking 90 over the weekend, but only slight chances for needed thunderstorms, according to forecasters.

The latest drought monitor since storms last Wednesday and Thursday shows that southern Wisconsin no longer has an areas in extreme drought, but far southwestern and southeastern Wisconsin is in severe drought and the rest of southern Wisconsin is in moderate drought.

Madison’s July rain total is 1.04 inches, 2.12 inches below normal, the meteorological summer (June through August) total is 5.64 inches, 2.8 inches, and the 2021 precipitation total is 12.82 inches, 8.75 inches below normal.

The National Weather Service said there are slight chances for storms Thursday afternoon and evening, chances for storms at times Friday through Saturday evening, and again Tuesday into Wednesday.

In Madison on Thursday, there’s a 30% chance for showers and storms, with partly sunny skies, a high near 82 and south winds around 5 miles per hour.

The 30% chance continues overnight, with a low around 71, while Friday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 87 and southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.