Hot stretch ahead for southern Wisconsin, but only slight chances for needed storms

A hot stretch is on the way ahead for southern Wisconsin, with highs cracking 90 over the weekend, but only slight chances for needed thunderstorms, according to forecasters.
The latest drought monitor since storms last Wednesday and Thursday shows that southern Wisconsin no longer has an areas in extreme drought, but far southwestern and southeastern Wisconsin is in severe drought and the rest of southern Wisconsin is in moderate drought.
Madison's July rain total is 1.04 inches, 2.12 inches below normal.
The National Weather Service said there are slight chances for storms Thursday afternoon and evening, chances for storms at times Friday through Saturday evening, and again Tuesday into Wednesday.
In Madison on Thursday, there’s a 30% chance for showers and storms, with partly sunny skies, a high near 82 and south winds around 5 miles per hour.
The 30% chance continues overnight, with a low around 71, while Friday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 87 and southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.
The chance for showers and storms is 20% Friday night and 40% Saturday, with a low around 74 and a high near 91 under mostly sunny skies, with southwest winds around 10 mph.
Chances for showers and storms return at 20% Tuesday night and Wednesday.
Skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Sunday, sunny Monday and Tuesday, and mostly sunny Wednesday, with highs near 90, 88, 89 and 89, and lows Saturday night through Tuesday night around 68, 66, 67 and 70.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts isolated showers and storms Thursday into the overnight, a few storms possible late Friday night north of Madison, a few showers and storms possible Saturday, and an isolated storm possible Tuesday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Thursday through Wednesday should be near 85, 90, 91, 91, 90, 90 and 88, and overnight lows around 69, 73, 68, 65, 68 and 68.
Wednesday’s high in Madison was 77 at 4:33 p.m., 5 degrees below the normal high and 27 degrees below the record high of 104 for July 21, set in 1901.
Wednesday’s low in Madison was 64 at 7:27 a.m., 15 degrees above the normal low and 23 degrees above the record low of 41 for July 21, set in 1966.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Wednesday, leaving Madison’s July total at 1.04 inches, 2.12 inches below normal. Madison’s meteorological summer (June through August) precipitation total stayed at 5.64 inches, 2.8 inches below normal. The 2021 total stayed at 12.82 inches, 8.75 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for July 21 is 4.32 inches in 1881.