Hot Saturday for southern Wisconsin should make night game welcome for fans at Badgers game

Next 12 Hours
It’s a good thing the Badgers football game doesn’t kick off until 6 p.m. Saturday as southern Wisconsin will see highs approaching 90, according to forecasters.
In Madison on Friday, look for sunny skies, a high near 77 and light southwest winds increasing to 5 to 10 miles per hour in the afternoon, the National Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 59, Saturday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 88 and southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph.
The worst of the heat should be over by the time the Badgers’ game against Eastern Michigan starts at 6 p.m. at Camp Randall Stadium, with the sun setting around halftime.
Overnight Saturday into Sunday, there’s a 20% chance for showers and thunderstorms after 8 p.m. as the low falls to around 64.
Sunday’s forecast features a 30% chance for showers and storms, mainly after 2 p.m. with partly sunny skies, a high near 78 and northeast winds at 5 to 10 mph.
The Weather Service said chances for showers and storms are 40% Sunday night through Tuesday night, and 20% Wednesday.
Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Monday and Tuesday, and mostly sunny Wednesday and Thursday, with highs near 79, 80, 75 and 80, and lows Sunday night through Wednesday night around 57, 62, 56 and 54.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a hot Saturday, a few showers and storms possible Saturday night, isolated showers possible Sunday, showers and storms possible Sunday night, isolated showers and storms possible Monday, a few showers and storms possible Monday night and Tuesday, and storms possible Tuesday night.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Friday through Thursday should be near 80, 88, 77, 79, 81, 74 and 77, and overnight lows around 60, 65, 59, 64, 55 and 51.
Thursday’s high in Madison was 75 at 3:09 p.m., 1 degree below the normal high and 22 degrees below the record high of 97 for Sept. 9, set in 1955.
Thursday’s low in Madison was 49 at 5:48 a.m., 5 degrees below the normal low and 13 degrees above the record low of 36 for Sept. 9, set in 1975.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Thursday, leaving Madison’s September and meteorological fall (September through November) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at 0.25 inches, 0.81 inches below normal. The 2021 total stayed at 16.84 inches, 11.3 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Sept. 9 is 2.45 inches in 1994.