If you liked the heat and humidity last weekend in Madison, get ready for a repeat this weekend.
Forecasters are looking at high temperatures approaching 90 both Saturday and Sunday, with plenty of sunshine along with it.
Unlike a week ago, no excessive heat warnings from the National Weather Service are currently in place.
We could see thunderstorms pop up Saturday afternoon and evening, with some storms becoming strong to severe, but there are no watches or warnings in place. Keep up to date with the weather if storms develop.
27 Storm Track chief meteorologist Bob Lindmeier is calling for partly sunny skies every day this weekend, with highs of 85 on Friday and 89 both Saturday and Sunday.
The best chance for rain comes late Sunday night, with showers and storms producing up to a quarter-inch of rain, more in storms.
Some storms could linger into Monday, before skies turn mostly sunny with a high of 82.
Sun and comfortable temperatures are on tap the rest of the work week, with highs of 77 on Tuesday, 79 on Wednesday and 80 on Thursday.
Thursday's high of 84 was 3 degrees below normal and 14 degrees below the record high of 98 for July 25, set in 1934 and tied in 2012.
The low of 64 was 3 degrees above normal and 14 degrees above the record low of 50 for the date, set in 1962 and tied in 1991.
No rain fell at the airport, keeping the July rainfall total at 5.56 inches, 2.13 inches above normal.
The record rainfall on July 25 was 2.67 inches in 1985.
For the meteorological summer of June through August, Madison has received 10.72 inches of rain, 2.75 inches above normal.
Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 26.53 inches of precipitation (rain and melted snow), 6.73 inches above normal.