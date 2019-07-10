The air conditioner might finally get a break on Thursday in south-central Wisconsin, as cooler and drier air moves into the region, albeit just for one day.
Before that, heat and humidity will dominate the area on Wednesday, with the high temperature expected to reach 87. We could see a thunderstorm after 4 p.m., but skies should be partly to mostly sunny most of the day.
The National Weather Service said winds could be gusting up to 30 mph as a cold front moves through, setting the stage for a more pleasant Thursday.
Heat indices are expected to reach the mid-90s in southeast Wisconsin Wednesday afternoon, and the low 90s in south-central Wisconsin.
27 Storm Track meteorologist John Zeigler is forecasting partly sunny skies and a high of 79 on Thursday, followed by partly sunny and 84 on Friday, as winds shift from the north-northwest to the southwest.
The weekend and first part of next week look hot as well.
There's a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms on Saturday before 8 a.m., before the sun breaks through and the high reaches 85.
Sunday should be about the same with mostly sunny skies and 85.
Monday and Tuesday should be sunny but warmer, with highs in the upper 80s both days.
Tuesday's high of 86 was 4 degrees above normal and 12 degrees below the record high of 98 for July 9, set in 1936.
The low of 57 was 4 degrees below normal and 10 degrees above the record low of 47 for the date, set in 1961.
Showers at night dropped 0.26 inches of rain at the airport, bringing the July rainfall total up to 2.14 inches, 0.88 inches above normal.
The record rainfall on July 9 was 2.84 inches in 1922.
For the meteorological summer of June through August, Madison has received 7.30 inches of rain, 1.50 inches above normal.
Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 23.11 inches of precipitation (rain and melted snow), 5.48 inches above normal.