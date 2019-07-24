After a nice break from the hot and humid conditions we all suffered through last week, the same type of weather is expected in south-central Wisconsin this upcoming weekend.
27 Storm Track chief meteorologist Bob Lindmeier is forecasting highs of 89 on Saturday and 88 on Sunday, with plenty of humidity to make it feel like it's in the 90s.
The National Weather Service has a much cooler forecast for the weekend, with highs of 80 on Saturday and 78 on Sunday.
Leading up to the weekend, we should see mostly sunny days and highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s.
There is a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms Wednesday between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., but the best chances for rain come Sunday night, when we have a 40% chance for showers and storms.
The work week should start out on the cloudy side, with a 30% chance for showers and storms and a high of 75 on Monday.
The Weather Service is looking at mostly sunny skies and a high of 71 on Tuesday.
Tuesday's high in Madison was the normal 81, 20 degrees below the record of 101 for July 23, set in 1934.
The low of 60 was 1 degree below normal and 14 degrees above the record low of 46 for the date, set in 1970 and tied in 1985.
No rain fell at the airport, keeping the July rainfall total at 5.56 inches, 2.39 inches above normal.
The record rainfall on July 23 was 2.05 inches in 1884.
For the meteorological summer of June through August, Madison has received 10.72 inches of rain, 3.01 inches above normal.
Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 26.53 inches of precipitation (rain and melted snow), 6.99 inches above normal.