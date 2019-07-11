The old saying "If you don't like the weather in Wisconsin, wait 10 minutes" won't apply for the immediate future.
Forecasters are calling for day after day of heat and sun in south-central Wisconsin, stretching from Friday well into next week.
The National Weather Service said there will be just a few slight chances for rain, not enough to cool us down from highs in the mid- to upper 80s and low 90s.
The day-to-day outlook for the Madison area:
- Thursday afternoon: Mostly sunny, high near 79.
- Thursday night: Clear, low around 61.
- Friday: Sunny, high near 86.
- Friday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m., low around 68.
- Saturday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 a.m., high near 86.
- Saturday night: Partly cloudy, low around 64.
- Sunday: Mostly sunny, high near 85.
- Sunday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 p.m., low around 70.
- Monday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 a.m., high near 88.
- Monday night: Mostly clear, low around 71.
- Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high near 90.
- Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, low around 71.
- Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high near 89.