A snowstorm of historic proportions is ready to hit the Upper Midwest starting Wednesday, with the storm also expected to produce heavy rain and strong winds.

The National Weather Service said the storm, coming in from the Plains states, could produce snow at a 1 to 2 inches per hour rate.

The biggest snowfall region is expected to be in central and southern Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin.

"A potentially historic winter storm is expected, starting Wednesday evening and lasting into early Friday morning," the Weather Service said in issuing a winter storm watch for the northwest third of Wisconsin.

The worst-hit area could also get rain and sleet, and winds gusting up to 50 mph. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 9 inches and ice accumulations up to a quarter-inch are in the forecast for northwest Wisconsin.

"Travel could be nearly impossible," the Weather Service said. "Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice."

Conditions won't be as nasty to the south and east, but we could see a couple of inches of snow in the Madison area, followed by heavy rain.

After a sunny day and a high of 60 on Tuesday, snow is expected in Madison Wednesday morning, changing to rain and snow later on, with the high only reaching 35.

New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches is forecast in Madison.

Rain and possible thunderstorms are forecast overnight into Thursday, with up to three-quarters of an inch of rain expected.

It should be a little warmer on Thursday at 44, but rain and a possible thunderstorm remain, with rainfall up to 1 inch in the forecast.

Rain and snow continue Thursday night, but little or no snow accumulation is expected.

The storm winds down Friday, but there still is a chance for snow and rain, the high topping out at 43.

The weekend looks cool but nice, with partly sunny skies Saturday and Sunday and highs in the low to mid-40s.

The work and school week should start out with nice weather, the forecast calling for sunshine and 52 on Monday.

Monday's high of 73 was only 4 degrees off the record 77 for April 8, set in 1971, and it was 19 degrees above normal.

The low of 39 was 6 degrees above normal and 30 degrees above the record low of 9 for the date, set in 1972.

A trace of precipitation (rain and melted snow) fell at the airport, keeping the April total at 0.17 inches, 0.67 inches below normal.

The record precipitation total on April 8 was 1.05 inches in 1999.

For the meteorological spring of March through May, Madison has received 1.09 inches of precipitation, 1.95 inches below normal.

Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 6.59 inches of precipitation, 0.87 inches above normal.

Snowfall totals stayed at a trace for April, 1.1 inches below normal; 2.8 inches for spring, 5.3 inches below normal; and 54.3 inches for the snow season, 5.1 inches above normal.

The record snowfall on April 8 was 1.8 inches in 2016.