Highs rising into 80s, storm chances increasing this week for southern Wisconsin

Highs will rise into the 80s and thunderstorm chances will be increasing this week for southern Wisconsin, which could see an inch or more of rain Wednesday night into Thursday, according to forecasters.
In Madison on Monday, there’s a 20% chance for isolated showers, with storms also possible after 1 p.m., under mostly cloudy skies, with a high near 76 and east winds around 5 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.
The chance for showers and storms continues at 20% Monday night and Tuesday, with a low around 65, a high near 82 under partly sunny skies, and northwest winds around 5 mph.
After a low overnight Tuesday into Wednesday around 65, Wednesday’s forecast features a 30% chance for showers and storms after 1 p.m., mostly sunny skies, a high near 86 and southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.
The Weather Service said the chance for showers and storms is 70% Wednesday night and Thursday, possible rain totals of three-quarters of an inch to an inch Wednesday night and a half-inch to three-quarters of an inch Thursday; 40% Thursday night; 30% Friday; and 20% Friday night through Sunday.
Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Thursday, and mostly sunny Friday through Sunday, with highs near 82, 81, 83 and 84, and lows Wednesday night through Saturday night around 70, 67, 64 and 66.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts isolated showers Monday; a stray shower possible overnight, mainly east of Madison; a stray shower possible Tuesday; scattered showers and storms possible later on Wednesday and again Thursday; and showers possible Thursday night south of Madison.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Monday through Sunday should be near 75, 81, 85, 80, 81, 83 and 83, and overnight lows around 59, 64, 69, 62, 59 and 59.
Sunday’s high in Madison was 78 at 3:32 p.m., 4 degrees below the normal high and 22 degrees below the record high of 100 for July 11, set in 1936.
Sunday’s low in Madison was 61 at 5:25 a.m., 1 degree below the normal low and 15 degrees above the record low of 46 for July 11, set in 1968 and 1978.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Sunday, leaving Madison’s July total at 0.25 inches, 1.46 inches below normal. Madison’s meteorological summer (June through August) precipitation total stayed at 4.85 inches, 2.14 inches below normal. The 2021 total stayed at 12.03 inches, 8.09 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for July 11 is 3.82 inches in 1878.
