Highs rising into 80s, storm chances increasing this week for southern Wisconsin

Highs will rise into the 80s and thunderstorm chances will be increasing this week for southern Wisconsin, which could see an inch or more of rain Wednesday night into Thursday, according to forecasters.

In Madison on Monday, there’s a 20% chance for isolated showers, with storms also possible after 1 p.m., under mostly cloudy skies, with a high near 76 and east winds around 5 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.

The chance for showers and storms continues at 20% Monday night and Tuesday, with a low around 65, a high near 82 under partly sunny skies, and northwest winds around 5 mph.

After a low overnight Tuesday into Wednesday around 65, Wednesday’s forecast features a 30% chance for showers and storms after 1 p.m., mostly sunny skies, a high near 86 and southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.

The Weather Service said the chance for showers and storms is 70% Wednesday night and Thursday, possible rain totals of three-quarters of an inch to an inch Wednesday night and a half-inch to three-quarters of an inch Thursday; 40% Thursday night; 30% Friday; and 20% Friday night through Sunday.