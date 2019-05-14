We are less than two weeks away from the unofficial start of summer on Memorial Day, so it's about time temperatures are getting more like summer.
The National Weather Service forecast for south-central Wisconsin is looking at highs mostly in the 70s the rest of the week, with rain possible at times.
The day-to-day outlook for the Madison area:
- Tuesday night: A 20% chance of showers after 1 a.m., low around 54.
- Wednesday: Partly sunny, high near 73.
- Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, low around 50.
- Thursday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 76.
- Thursday night: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 56.
- Friday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m., high near 68.
- Friday night: A 20% chance of shower and thunderstorms, low around 53.
- Saturday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 72.
- Saturday night: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 56.
- Sunday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 71.
- Sunday night: A 40% chance of showers, low around 54.
- Monday: Partly sunny, high near 70.