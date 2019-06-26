The warmest weather of 2019 so far has settled in south-central Wisconsin, with temperatures approaching hot this weekend.
The National Weather Service said highs should be in the 80s every day through Tuesday, with highs of 85 on Saturday and 84 on Sunday.
The best chance for rain comes Thursday into Thursday night.
The day-to-day outlook for the Madison area:
- Wednesday afternoon: Mostly sunny, high near 83.
- Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, low around 69.
- Thursday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m., high near 81.
- Thursday night: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 70.
- Friday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, partly sunny, high near 83.
- Friday night: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m., low around 71.
- Saturday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m., mostly cloudy through mid-morning then becoming sunny, high near 85.
- Saturday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 72.
- Sunday: Partly sunny, high near 84.
- Sunday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 70.
- Monday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 84.
- Monday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 71.
- Tuesday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mostly sunny, high near 82.