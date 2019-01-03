The snowstorm that hit Madison on Monday could be a distant memory the rest of the week.
Sunshine and mild temperatures are forecast by the National Weather Service, with the high on Saturday possibly being 20 degrees above normal.
We could see some rain Sunday night and Monday, with some snow in the mix, but no accumulations are forecast as of Thursday.
The day-to-day outlook:
- Thursday night: Mostly clear, low around 28.
- Friday: Sunny, high near 42.
- Friday night: Partly cloudy, low around 28.
- Saturday: Sunny, high near 47.
- Saturday night: Partly cloudy, low around 28.
- Sunday: Partly sunny, high near 40.
- Sunday night: A 70 percent chance of precipitation, including rain before 7 p.m., rain and snow 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., rain after 5 a.m., low around 35. Between a tenth and a quarter-inch of precipitation is possible.
- Monday: A 50 percent chance of rain, high near 43.
- Monday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 30.
- Tuesday: Partly sunny, high near 39.
- Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, low around 25.
- Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high near 36.