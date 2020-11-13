High winds, possibly more storms over weekend for southern Wisconsin

Although temperatures won’t break out of the 40s this weekend for southern Wisconsin, more thunderstorms are possible Saturday night as winds gust as high as 30 miles per hour, increasing to 40 mph Sunday, according to forecasters.

Thunderstorms in November are rare, but southern Wisconsin saw powerful storms earlier this week at the end of a record-setting heat wave that saw highs of 70 or above on five days.

The area dealt with some slippery conditions overnight due to a combination of light rain transitioning over to snow, with sub-freezing temperatures — it was 26 at 5:53 a.m. at the Dane County Regional Airport, the National Weather Service said.

In Madison on Friday, look for clearing skies, a high near 35 and northwest winds at 5 to 15 mph, turning out of the southwest in the afternoon.

After an overnight low around 28, Saturday’s forecast features a 70% chance for showers after noon, totaling less than a tenth of an inch, a high near 43 and south winds at 10 to 20 mph, gusting as 30 mph.