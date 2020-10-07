High could push 80 on Friday as fabulous fall weather continues for southern Wisconsin

Next 12 Hours
Highs could push 80 on Friday as fabulous fall weather continues for southern Wisconsin, with highs staying above normal in the 60s and 70s through the next week, according to forecasters.
In Madison on Wednesday, look for sunny skies, a high near 69 and northwest winds at 10 to 15 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 45, Thursday should be sunny, with a high near 67 and northwest winds around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.
After a low overnight Thursday into Friday around 51, Friday’s forecast features sunny skies, a high near 78 and southwest winds around 15 mph, gusting as high as 30 mph.
After the nice weather continues Saturday and Sunday, the Weather Service said there’s a 20% chance for showers after 1 a.m. Sunday night, a 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms Monday, a 20% chance for showers and storms Monday night, and a 20% chance for showers Tuesday.
Skies over Madison should be sunny Saturday, mostly sunny Sunday, partly sunny Monday, and mostly sunny Tuesday, with highs near 70, 66, 66 and 63, and lows Friday night through Monday night around 57, 46, 51 and 50.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts dry weather with plenty of sunshine through Sunday, and a few showers possible Monday and Tuesday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Wednesday through Tuesday should be near 69, 67, 77, 74, 70, 70 and 65, and overnight lows around 44, 52, 58, 50, 50 and 52.
Tuesday’s high in Madison was 71 at 3:51 p.m., 8 degrees above the normal high and 19 degrees below the record high of 90 for Oct. 6, set in 1963.
Tuesday’s low in Madison was 49 at 6:20 a.m., 7 degrees above the normal low and 27 degrees above the record low of 22 for Oct. 6, set in 1952.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Tuesday, leaving Madison’s October precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at 0.05 inches, 0.43 inches below normal. The meteorological fall (September through November) precipitation total stayed at 3.46 inches, 0.15 inches below normal. The 2020 total stayed at 32.61 inches, 4.18 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Oct. 6 is 1.19 inches in 1949.
