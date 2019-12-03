The high on Tuesday could crack 40 as quiet weather continues for south-central Wisconsin, with the next chance for precipitation not until Sunday into Monday, according to forecasters.
Quiet weather will be especially welcome across northern Wisconsin, where residents were digging out from the major storm Saturday and Sunday that dumped 21.7 inches of snow on Superior and nearby Duluth, Minnesota, and a stunning 31 inches near Washburn, the Associated Press reported.
In Madison on Tuesday, look for mostly cloudy skies through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 40 and west winds around 10 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 28, Wednesday’s forecast features partly sunny skies, a high near 37 and northwest winds around 15 mph, gusting as high as 25 mph.
The Weather Service said the next chance for precipitation is a 30% chance for rain Sunday, a 40% chance for rain and snow Sunday night, and a 30% chance for snow Monday.
Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Thursday, sunny Friday, mostly sunny Saturday, cloudy Sunday, and mostly cloudy Monday, with highs near 39, 30, 40, 43 and 35, and lows Wednesday night through Sunday night around 28, 24, 24, 37 and 31.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts quiet weather until Sunday, when he said there’s a possible light rain-snow mix at night and then possible light snow on Monday.
Tsaparis predicts highs ranging from 34 to 40 and lows from 19 to 30 over the next week.
Monday’s high in Madison was 35 at 3:01 p.m., the normal high and 27 degrees below the record high of 62 for Dec. 2, set in 1982.
Monday’s low in Madison was 25 at 9:21 p.m., 4 degrees above the normal low and 37 degrees above the record low of 12 below for Dec. 2, set in 1886.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Monday, leaving Madison’s December and meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at 0.04 inches, 0.11 inches below normal. For the year, Madison has received 44.9 inches of precipitation, 12.01 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Dec. 2 is 1.58 inches, set in 1982.
With no snow on Monday, Madison’s December and meteorological winter total stayed at 0.2 inches, 0.6 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison’s total stayed at 15.9 inches, 11 inches above normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Dec. 2 is 4.5 inches, set in 1978.