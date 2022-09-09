Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 9, 2022 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lightning is one way to get nitrogen into the soil.
Fog around early this morning with a little rain mixed in. The fog will go away by late morning, but the chance for showers will linger a little longer. See where the best chance of rain is here.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Dr. Rosimar Rios-Berrios, a research meteorologist, about extreme flooding and climate change.
Fog in spots early this morning, but skies will become sunny this afternoon. Getting warmer for Friday, but staying dry. Find out when showers and storms are coming back in our updated forecast.
A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for parts of southern Wisconsin until 9 a.m. Wednesday. Give yourself a couple of extra minutes to get to work or school. Here's your forecast for the rest of the day.
Madison will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy s…
Today's temperature in Madison will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. There is…
Sunny with above normal temperatures today. Foggy conditions expected late tonight and Thursday morning. See how long the fog will stick around and when there's a chance for showers and storms here.
Isolated showers and storms Friday, but a better chance of rain Saturday with a cold front. Track the rain and see what will happen to our temperatures in our complete Labor Day weekend forecast.
The Madison area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloud…