The Madison area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 7, 2022 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lightning is one way to get nitrogen into the soil.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Dr. Rosimar Rios-Berrios, a research meteorologist, about extreme flooding and climate change.
Fog around early this morning with a little rain mixed in. The fog will go away by late morning, but the chance for showers will linger a little longer. See where the best chance of rain is here.
Isolated showers and storms Friday, but a better chance of rain Saturday with a cold front. Track the rain and see what will happen to our temperatures in our complete Labor Day weekend forecast.
Temperatures will continue to rise today. Cloud cover will also be increasing with isolated showers and storms expected for Friday. Find out when and where rain is most likely in our updated forecast.
Sunny with above normal temperatures today. Foggy conditions expected late tonight and Thursday morning. See how long the fog will stick around and when there's a chance for showers and storms here.
Madison will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy s…
Today's temperature in Madison will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. There is…
Some rain around this morning, but as a cold front works over us this afternoon, scattered storms are expected and a few could produce hail and damaging wind. Full details in our latest forecast.
Madison will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Partl…