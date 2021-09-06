Temperatures will be warm Monday in Madison. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 6, 2021 in Madison, WI
