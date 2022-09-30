Folks in the Madison area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 30, 2022 in Madison, WI
Scientists on planes flying through Hurricane Ian's center are taking measurements satellites can’t and sending them to hurricane forecasters.
The latest entry in the category of unprecedented weather extremes comes from the tropical Atlantic basin, where, last week, Hurricane Fiona devastated Puerto Rico.
Thanks to another cold front, temps will be well below normal both today and tonight. A few showers Tuesday night as well. Find out who has the best chance and what's in store for Wednesday here.
Cold start Wednesday with frost in spots. Temperatures will stay below normal this afternoon. How cold will Wednesday night be? Find out in our latest forecast.
Another morning with patchy frost, but Thursday afternoon will be warmer than Wednesday afternoon. The increase in temperature will continue on Friday. When's our next chance of rain? Find out here.
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
