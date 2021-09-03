Madison people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 57% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 3, 2021 in Madison, WI
