Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 29, 2022 in Madison, WI

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 5 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from THU 1:00 AM CDT until THU 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

