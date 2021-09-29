The Madison area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 29, 2021 in Madison, WI
Southern Wisconsin will see gorgeous early fall weather for the next week, with highs mostly in the mid-70s to 80 and plenty of sunshine, while it will be dry after some showers and thunderstorms on Friday.
Southern Wisconsin will see highs in the upper 70s and low 80s for the last days of September, according to forecasters.
This year's hole is shaping up to be larger than average in area, but well within expectations.
No records are expected to be broken, but highs forecast in the upper 70s to low 80s won’t be far off for southern Wisconsin.
