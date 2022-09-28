Madison folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from WED 12:00 AM CDT until WED 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 28, 2022 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The latest entry in the category of unprecedented weather extremes comes from the tropical Atlantic basin, where, last week, Hurricane Fiona devastated Puerto Rico.
Below normal temperatures for the first day of fall Thursday. Dry as well, but rain will already be coming back for Friday. The latest on the timing and expected temperatures in our weather update.
Thanks to another cold front, temps will be well below normal both today and tonight. A few showers Tuesday night as well. Find out who has the best chance and what's in store for Wednesday here.
Scientists on planes flying through Hurricane Ian's center are taking measurements satellites can’t and sending them to hurricane forecasters.
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
Rain and hail briefly hit parts of Madison on Tuesday.
This evening's outlook for Madison: Showers in the evening with some clearing overnight. Low 54F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.…
Isolated showers and storms are expected today, tonight, and tomorrow as a warm front and cold front work over us. Find out when rain is most likely and what will happen to our temperatures here.
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 65 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on th…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 …