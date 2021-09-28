 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 28, 2021 in Madison, WI

It will be a warm day in Madison. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

