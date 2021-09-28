It will be a warm day in Madison. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 28, 2021 in Madison, WI
Southern Wisconsin will see gorgeous early fall weather for the next week, with highs mostly in the mid-70s to 80 and plenty of sunshine, while it will be dry after some showers and thunderstorms on Friday.
