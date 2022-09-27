Madison folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 27, 2022 in Madison, WI
Rain and hail briefly hit parts of Madison on Tuesday.
The latest entry in the category of unprecedented weather extremes comes from the tropical Atlantic basin, where, last week, Hurricane Fiona devastated Puerto Rico.
Below normal temperatures for the first day of fall Thursday. Dry as well, but rain will already be coming back for Friday. The latest on the timing and expected temperatures in our weather update.
After a warm one Tuesday, temps are going down today with a cold front moving over us. Rain will be around as well. See when the best chance is and how much cooler it will get for Thursday here.
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
Isolated showers and storms are expected today, tonight, and tomorrow as a warm front and cold front work over us. Find out when rain is most likely and what will happen to our temperatures here.
