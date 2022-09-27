Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 27, 2022 in Madison, WI

Madison folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.