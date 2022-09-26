Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Madison could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 26, 2022 in Madison, WI
Rain and hail briefly hit parts of Madison on Tuesday.
Isolated showers and storms are expected today, tonight, and tomorrow as a warm front and cold front work over us. Find out when rain is most likely and what will happen to our temperatures here.
Below normal temperatures for the first day of fall Thursday. Dry as well, but rain will already be coming back for Friday. The latest on the timing and expected temperatures in our weather update.
After a warm one Tuesday, temps are going down today with a cold front moving over us. Rain will be around as well. See when the best chance is and how much cooler it will get for Thursday here.
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
Q: What can happen to hurricanes when they move into the mid-latitudes?
