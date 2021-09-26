 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 26, 2021 in Madison, WI

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

