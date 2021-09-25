Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 25, 2021 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The chance of severe, late-night weather in southern Wisconsin is low, but still possible, National Weather Service reports.
Southern Wisconsin will see gorgeous early fall weather for the next week, with highs mostly in the mid-70s to 80 and plenty of sunshine, while it will be dry after some showers and thunderstorms on Friday.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. Expect clear skies …
For the drive home in Madison: Mainly clear skies. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Madison will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks l…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. There is a 43% chance of…
Storms that prompted tornado warnings Monday night swept highs in the 80s from southern Wisconsin and ushered in highs in the 60s, according to forecasters.
Q: When does autumn begin?
Highs will be slightly below normal in the mid-60s on Wednesday, the first day of calendar fall, with a warming trend to follow, according to forecasters.
Madison people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 68 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Partly c…
Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 57F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mp…