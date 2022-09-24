Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 65 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 24, 2022 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain and hail briefly hit parts of Madison on Tuesday.
Isolated showers and storms are expected today, tonight, and tomorrow as a warm front and cold front work over us. Find out when rain is most likely and what will happen to our temperatures here.
Some patchy fog early this morning, but otherwise a nice day ahead. A warm front will bring showers and storms back Monday night and send temperatures rising for Tuesday. Get all the details here.
Below normal temperatures for the first day of fall Thursday. Dry as well, but rain will already be coming back for Friday. The latest on the timing and expected temperatures in our weather update.
After a warm one Tuesday, temps are going down today with a cold front moving over us. Rain will be around as well. See when the best chance is and how much cooler it will get for Thursday here.
Q: What can happen to hurricanes when they move into the mid-latitudes?
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. There is a 41% chance of rain…
This evening in Madison: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low around 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 m…
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.