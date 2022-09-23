Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 23, 2022 in Madison, WI

Madison people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.