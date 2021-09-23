Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 23, 2021 in Madison, WI
Q: When does autumn begin?
Wildfires burn millions of acres of land a year, leaving landscapes prone to flooding. Less well known is that burn scars can spark thunderstorms.
