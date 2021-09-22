 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 22, 2021 in Madison, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 22, 2021 in Madison, WI

Folks in the Madison area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 66 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Madison could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics