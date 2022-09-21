The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Madison community. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 21, 2022 in Madison, WI
Rain and hail briefly hit parts of Madison on Tuesday.
Dry during the day Friday, but rain will begin to return to southern Wisconsin tonight. See when showers and storms are most likely and what temperatures are looking like in our weekend forecast.
Isolated showers and storms are expected today, tonight, and tomorrow as a warm front and cold front work over us. Find out when rain is most likely and what will happen to our temperatures here.
Some patchy fog early this morning, but otherwise a nice day ahead. A warm front will bring showers and storms back Monday night and send temperatures rising for Tuesday. Get all the details here.
Patchy fog early this morning, but just partly cloudy skies for the rest of the day. Temperatures going up for Friday. Find out how much and when our next chance of rain is in our updated forecast.
Q: What can happen to hurricanes when they move into the mid-latitudes?
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
This evening in Madison: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low around 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 m…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but als…
Though it's a nice idea, artificially cooling ocean surfaces won't do much to stop the destructive power of a hurricane.