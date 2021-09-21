 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 21, 2021 in Madison, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 21, 2021 in Madison, WI

Madison people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 68 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics