The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. There is a 43% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 20, 2021 in Madison, WI
Southern Wisconsin will see highs soaring to the mid-80s Sunday and Monday, then tumbling to the 60s by Wednesday, with thunderstorms likely in between, according to forecasters.
