 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 20, 2021 in Madison, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 20, 2021 in Madison, WI

The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. There is a 43% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars dazzle on the 2021 Emmys red carpet

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics