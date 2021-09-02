Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 2, 2021 in Madison, WI

It will be a warm day in Madison. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
