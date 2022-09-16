Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 16, 2022 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
"Racine easily will end up with 10-11 inches (of precipitation) by morning. Incredible rain," WITI-TV (Fox 6) Meteorologist Tom Wachs wrote on social media Sunday night.
Patchy fog early this morning, but just partly cloudy skies for the rest of the day. Temperatures going up for Friday. Find out how much and when our next chance of rain is in our updated forecast.
A fog is denser and thicker than a mist. Consequently, it is more difficult to see through a fog than a mist.
A few showers this morning, but all of southern Wisconsin will be dry by the afternoon. Fog in spots tonight. See how long it will stick around Wednesday and what temperatures are expected here.
Some will encounter fog for the morning commute, but it won't be sticking around for long. Get the latest on temperatures and find out when the next rain chance is in our latest forecast.
Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 54F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may re…
If you've been wanting cooler weather, you won't have to wait much longer. Our next cold front arrives tomorrow! See when showers and storms are most likely and what will happen to temperatures here.
Folks in the Madison area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperatu…
Madison folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. You may …
This evening's outlook for Madison: Generally fair. Low around 60F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Madison. T…