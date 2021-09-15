Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 15, 2021 in Madison, WI

Madison folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
After rounds of thunderstorms delivered much-needed rain to southern Wisconsin early Monday through mid-day, more storms are possible from the evening into the overnight, according to forecasters.
